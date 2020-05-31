Times like these require the talents of Nicole

A Woodley musician treated neighbours to a social distanced street concert last week.

Nicole Allan – from Rickman Close – performed a 30-minute vocal and guitar set just before the weekly Clap For Carers.

The garden busk was aimed at people missing live music and featured songs ranging from Survivor’s Eye of the Tiger and Foo Fighters’ Times Like These.

Nicole said: “I wanted the songs to be happy and uplifting and strike confidence and hope in people.

“Neighbours of all ages came out and sang along, some danced and some were so happy to be able to wave at their dearly missed friends. It was a very happy and emotional evening.”

The singer-songwriter, whose passion for music began in her childhood, also streamed the concert via her Facebook page where she has been posting live recordings to since the start of lockdown.

She said: “I live streamed my set so that my followers and other internet users could enjoy the music as well.

“I had a fantastic response including comments from people expressing how happy the video made them.

Nicole added: “Being able to bring together people both in person and online while respecting social distancing rules was an amazing feeling.”

Following the positive reaction to her street concert, Ms Allan now plans to perform every Thursday for the duration of lockdown.

The musician, whose career is one of the many affected by the pandemic, said: “Like everyone, I am looking forward to getting back to a new normality, but if anything,I hope my music has made times a little easier for people.

“Performing these songs gave me hope and made me smile, something I hope others can relate to when listening to it.”

To view Nicole Allan’s collection of live music videos, including the street concert and a charity gunge challenge, visit her Facebook page @NicoleAllan.