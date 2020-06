WOKINGHAM Town Council will lower the town flag tomorrow to honour Cllr James Box.

Cllr Box — who was elected to Wokingham Town Council last year — died suddenly last night.

Cllr Imogen Sheperd-DuBey, leader of the Town Council, confirmed that the “flag will be at half-mast tomorrow” from the town hall.

She said: “He was a Town Councillor and he deserves that honour. He is also entitled to a civic funeral, if his family want one and if the Covid restrictions will let us have one.”