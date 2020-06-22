Town flag to fly at half-mast soon for victims of Forbury Gardens attack

WOKINGHAM Town Council will look to fly the town flag at half mast the day of James Furlong’s funeral.

Cllr Imogen Shepherd Du-Bey, leader of the town council, told Wokingham.Today the flag would be lowered in unison with the borough council offices in Shute End.

She said: “We will certainly lower our town flag, probably for the day of James Furlong’s funeral.

“We wanted to give the family some time to process what was going on first.

“The town flag will be lowered to half-mast on Thursday for George Floyd — but we may need to do this for the Reading victims too, if the community would like us to.”