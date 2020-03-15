Toy swap will ensure mums get a gift, while First Days get some quality donations

Event takes place at The Oracle on Thursday, March 19

CHILDREN are being invited to The Oracle in Reading this week to give their pre-loved toys a new home.

The toys will be donated to First Days Children’s Charity, who will pass them on to struggling families across the county.

Ahead of Mothering Sunday on March 22, the first 100 children to donate a toy will receive a gift for their mum in return.

Hurst-based First Days has been helping local disadvantaged families for seven years by giving them the essentials they need, such as prams clothes and toys.

Emma Cantrell, the charity’s CEO, said: “It is fantastic to not only be able to help more families who are struggling to make ends meet through this initiative, but also to give children the opportunity to give to charity and find out how good it feels to help other people”.

Andy Briggs, general manager of The Oracle, said: “Mother’s Day presents the perfect opportunity to make your mum feel special, and, while we know most kids would love to buy their mum a treat, sometimes their pocket money doesn’t stretch that far.

“That’s why we decided to launch the Mother’s Day toy exchange – to give children the chance to get their hands on a gift for mum while giving back to charity and donating any toys to local children who might be less fortunate.

“We’re proud to be partnering with First Days to support the amazing work they do.”

The toy exchange will be on the second level of the Oracle near H&M, on Thursday, March 19, between 4pm and 6pm.