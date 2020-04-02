Traffic: M4 near Slough closed from Friday until Monday

DRIVERS are being told to prepare ahead and find alternative routes, as parts of the M4 close this weekend.

The M4 will be closed in both directions between junction 5 for Langley, and junction 6 at Slough.

The closure will begin at 8pm on Friday, April 3 and end at 6am on Monday, April 6.

The closure is to allow construction workers to lift huge steel beams for the new Riding Court Road bridge into place.

Motorway traffic will be diverted via the A4 and A355 during the closure. Other traffic should follow local diversions. All diversions will be clearly signed.

Although traffic volumes on the M4 have significantly reduced as people follow Government advice to stay at home, anyone making an essential journey should leave extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes.

The work is part of a project to upgrade the M4 between junctions three and 12 to a smart motorway.

For more information, and live traffic updates visit Highways England.

Live traffic information is also available on local and national radio travel bulletins, electronic road signs and mobile apps.