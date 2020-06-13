The Wokingham Paper

Traffic wardens are now handing out tickets, not warnings

by John Wakefield0
parking ticket

TRAFFIC wardens are now issuing tickets to vehicles parking illegally.

At the end of last month, Wokingham Borough Council announced that their parking enforcement officers would once again start patrolling blue badge bays and car parks.

But instead of giving out fines, they were to slap warnings on motorists’ windows instead.

This was intended to be a temporary measure to remind residents to park pretty.

Now they are back to giving out the penalty notices.

In addition to clocking motorists who stay over their allotted time in car parks, they will look out for dangerous and obstructive parking and parking on double yellow lines.

