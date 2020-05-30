Trains cancelled through Wokingham due to points failure

TRAINS going through Wokingham’s stations this afternoon will be cancelled or delayed due to a points failure.

National Rail is reporting that services will be disrupted on the line which links Reading to London Waterloo and Gatwick airport.

The delays are expected to last until 6pm this evening (Saturday, May 30).

Services have been pared back due to the coronavirus, and South Western Railway is currently running an hourly service.

At the time of writing, both the 3.25pm and 4.25pm to London Waterloo are cancelled, the same for the 3.49pm from London Waterloo to Wokingham. It is hoped that the 4.49pm train will arrive.

Passengers can use the Reading Buses Lion X4 service to get between Wokingham and Reading.

More details can be found on National Rail’s website: https://ojp.nationalrail.co.uk/service/ldbboard/dep/WKM/WAT/To