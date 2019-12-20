Trains not running between Ascot and Reading after car hit at level crossing last night

A CAR that was hit by a train in Wokingham last night has blocked the railway line, causing problems for commuters this morning.

Officially, it is not yet known what has happened, but it is thought that the car was on the Waterloo Road crossing when it was hit, but the driver was able to get out of the car unharmed.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were on site overnight attempting to clear the wreckage.

South Western Trains have confirmed the road accident, and said that trains are only running from Waterloo to Ascot.

In a note on its website, it said that disruption is currently expected until 10am, although this could change.

Its note adds: “Response staff have been working through the night to reopen the line and return to normal working, however this has not yet been possible. Until further notice trains between Reading and London Waterloo will be terminated / restarted from Ascot where possible.

“Your tickets will be accepted at no extra charge on GWR services via any reasonable route, passengers at Earley, Winnersh Triangle, Winnersh and Wokingham can travel to London via Reading / Guildford / Basingstoke. Tickets will also be accepted on Reading bus routes X/X4, 701/702 and Courtney Buses.

“Passengers at Bracknell / Martins Heron should use a station help point, replacement buses have been requested but not yet sourced.

“For further information or onward travel advice please speak to a member of staff or use a station help point.

“We are very sorry for any delay that this may cause to your journey.”

Full details have yet to emerge of the incident last night, but residents who live nearby reported hearing a helicopter overhead, as well as sirens as the emergency vehicles arrived.

One person on social media who heard the incident said that it sounded like a truck collision.

Another said it “sounded like a bang and then a screeching sound”.

A passenger who was on the train said that they had been asked to stay in their carriage.