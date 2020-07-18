Travel agent’s podcast lifts holidaymakers’ spirits

Travel plans may have been paused due to the pandemic, but one Berkshire resident is finding creative ways to fill the gap in her adventures.

Marie Rowe, a travel agent and keen explorer, has spent lockdown lifting holidaymakers’ spirits with her nationally recognised blog and podcast.

Featured in the list of Top 15 Adventure Podcasts to listen to in 2020 and nominee in the 2020 Podcast Awards, Ms Rowe’s podcast explores familiar destinations and their hidden gems.

Marie said: “It’ll be a while until travel resumes to its fullest and we can freely roam the planet and book holidays wherever and whenever we like.

“In the meantime, I needed a way to help my clients keep their spirits up and their travel dreams alive.

“I also needed a way to carry on doing what I love most which is creating and sharing content, and inspiring others with exciting ideas for planning travel. “

And for travel agents, a creative approach during this time is essential for ensuring that business returns when travel resumes.

Marie added: “Building trust and credibility among my client base is the foundation for life long relationships where my clients come back to me time and time again knowing that they will get a personal service with a trusted professional as well as an amazing holiday.

“The podcast allows me to strengthen those relationships and begin the early stages of inspiring future clients.

“People think they know a destination but the podcast helps them discover new possibilities and inspire their future adventures. “

A fan of the traveller’s content, Oxfordshire- based podcast producer, Neal Veglio said: “It’s very impressive to see a really forward thinking Travel Expert embracing the positive aspects of an otherwise negative situation.

“Marie has really raised the bar in content creation within the Travel Industry and I’m excited to hear more”

Marie’s new series of Real Adventures can be found on the Marie Rowe Travel Show and is available to download from all major podcast platforms.