Trevor’s sky high with excitement about Sunday – and it’s all for this Crowthorne charity

MOST people when they get to their golden years enjoy taking it easy: relaxing with some good books and comfy slippers.

But not so Trevor Jones.

He’s just completed a skydive, plunging 13,000ft out of a moving plane and landing in the Oxfordshire countryside.

Oh, and he’s 84.

If Trevor’s tale rings some bells, it’s because we’ve written about him before. The tandem parachute jump had been pencilled in for May, but was put on hold due to Covid-19.

A new date on Sunday, August 16, was delayed due to bad weather. And Storm Ellen threatened to delay the re-rescheduled flight. But thankfully Ellen eased and on Sunday, Trevor the magnificent man in a flying machine going up tiddly up, before going down tiddly down.

Everything went well and he’s none the worse for his high adventure.

Trevor Jones took part in a skydive for COATS

It’s all in a good cause too.

He’s been raising funds for COATS, the centre in Crowthorne for older people.

Originally from the North East, Trevor served five years as an infantryman in the Green Howards before setting up a successful printing business.

He retired to the sunshine of Cyprus 20 years ago and arrived in Crowthorne last year to be near his daughter, and quickly got to know COATS.

The Centre is currently closed due to Covid-19 but it will reopen soon.

In the meantime, the centre is being used as the COATS pop-up charity shop which is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Trevor Jones back on firm ground and celebrating a successful dive

“I was keen to make a contribution to my new community and so decided, at the age of 84, to do a tandem skydive to raise money for COATS,” Trevor said.

“Please support me in my adventure and COATS in their great work with a donation no matter how small.”

To take Trevor at his word, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/Trevors-skydive-for-COATS