Tributes paid to community radio stalwart Eddie Winship

Tributes are being paid today to a stalwart of the airwaves.

Eddie Winship has championed local community radio for many years, and presented a Community Matters programme for Reading College’s Blast 1386 station, among many other initiatives.

Originally from Edinburgh, he was well-known among the community, often appearing at local events including the East Reading Festival and Waterfest.

He was also a champion of the Reading Fringe Festival.

Eddie was in his early 80s and had lived a very busy life.

His day job for 30 years was in the civil service – his final role before leaving was as assistant manager in a benefits office.

Afterwards, he worked in residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation in Germany and Scotland, including a rehab centre for mothers and their children.

He then went to the United States, where he worked as a singing cowboy for a Wild West Show.

Returning to the UK, Eddie worked for BBC Radio Berkshire’s community action desk, and Reading 107 as a community reporter.

He also founded Reading Community Radio, now Reading 4U, where he first presented Community Matters. The show was aimed at giving a voice to those working to make the Reading area a better place.

The show was broadcast on Blast 1386 from December 2012.

Eddie’s love for music often saw him with a guitar in his hand.

A statement on Blast 1386’s Facebook page said: “It is with great sadness that we inform you all Eddie Winship has sadly passed away.

“He presented with us for many years and supported so many local groups.

“Eddie you will be missed.”