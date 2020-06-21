Tributes paid to community stalwart Margaret Balaam

Margaret Barbara Balaam sadly passed away on April 7, 2020.

Margaret served on the committees of numerous organizations, including Wokingham In Need, Wokingham Rotary, Satellite Club of Wokingham and was involved in many more. Her dedication to others was outstanding and she was always there to listen to those that had a problem.

She had a successful working career and was a very astute businesswoman. In recent years she had her own company providing carers in the local community.

This was very successful, and this showed just how much Margaret cared for people in need.

The partnership with Wokingham In Need has been over the last few years and Margaret was an active member of our group.

We all miss her but remember how she would pull us all back when in a discussion and provide us with her words of expertise.

I personally will miss that from WIN’s point of view but will also miss Margaret as a personal friend – I will never forget her as I am sure is the case for many.

Margaret has left behind many close friends but also a loving family who will now move forward in her memory.

Sue Jackson – Founder Wokingham In Need

Margaret was such a kind and caring person, she will be missed so much by her friends and family, colleagues and acquaintances alike. Margaret was one of the key members of the Wokingham Rotary Club, striving to bring it up into the 21st century, as a past president and secretary she will be sorely missed, but well remembered for her tremendous enthusiasm to help others.

Rob Hughes, Wokingham Rotary

Margaret was first and foremost a close and stylish friend.

As a fellow trustee at the children’s charity ‘Building for the Future’, Margaret’s dynamism and business experience were plain for all to see.

She distinguished herself in the role of president and secretary of the Rotary Club of Wokingham and was a close associate of the Windsor Forest Unicorn Club.

She was often the driving force behind several charitable initiatives that benefited our town, including the successful launch of the Wokingham Tree of Light.

Margaret will be long remembered by all who had the good fortune to know her.

Gerry Mortimore

A virtual funeral was held for close family due to these difficult times, but donations can be given to The Sue Ryder Wokingham Day Hospice, Barkham Road, Wokingham, Berkshire.

Cheques, payable to: Sue Ryder (Wokingham Day Hospice), can be sent to: David Greedy Funeral Directors, The House of Grace, 220 Dukes Ride, Crowthorne, Berkshire RG45 6DS.

Share news from your club, group or society

If you are in a WI, Mothers’ Union, a friendship group or an action group then send us a report of your meetings and we’ll print them here!

Share your reports by emailing news@wokinghampaper.co.uk