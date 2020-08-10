Tributes paid to former Wokingham Borough Council leader Frank Browne

A FORMER leader of Wokingham Borough Council has died. He passed away at home.

Frank Browne was in charge between 2002 and 2009, stepping down not just from leadership but the council itself in 2009.

He was first elected for Remenham and Wargrave in 1996, and became leader of the then Conservative opposition in 2000, then, at the age of 30, was the youngest council leader in the country when the party regained control in 2002.

Away from the council, he served as Chairman of the Berkshire Leaders group and represented the county on the South East Leader’s Panel and the South East Regional Assembly.

After leading the council, he helped campaign for Barack Obama to be elected president of the United States, as well as helping campaign for Boris Johnson’s mayoral role and helping Theresa May’s election wins in her Maidenhead constituency.

He became chairman of Henley Conservatives.

Away from politics, Frank worked as a marketing analyst for Invesco Perpetual in his early career, and worked in communications.

In a statement, Wokingham Conservative Association said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Frank Browne.

“Frank cared very deeply about improving the lives of residents throughout Wokingham and in his capacity as Leader of Wokingham Borough Council made an extremely valuable contribution to our community.

“Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this difficult time.”