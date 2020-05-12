Tributes paid to Hurst’s ‘true gentleman’

TRIBUTES are being paid to a “true gentleman’s” dedication to helping his community.

Howard Larkin, married to his wife Janet for 53 years and a Hurst Parish councillor for about 35 years, has died, aged 77.

Council chair Wayne Smith said: “Our village would not be the place it is today without the hours of dedication Howard devoted to preserving the community of Hurst.”

Mr Larkin, who lived in Hurst for 40 years, became a planning expert, representing the village at hundreds of planning appeals and committees.

“A keen gardener, Howard managed the allotments for the village for many years and was always available to help fellow allotment holders,” Mr Smith added.

“We will all miss him, our thoughts go out to his wife Janet and their three children [Pamela, Philip and David] and also to their grandchildren.” He said that Mr Larkin had died peacefully at home.

Mr Larkin much enjoyed welcoming St Nicholas Primary School children on their visit to the allotments each term to see how vegetables were grown.

He was a keen supporter of Hurst Horticultural Society, helping stage their August show. He entered many vegetable classes and even won the onion cup more than once. There were smiles at an overheard comment: “Howard knows his onions”.

Mr Larkin was always ready to help at other village events like the Christmas fayre, Hurst Show’s book stall and litter picking in March. He was known by his friends and fellow residents as a “true gentleman”.