Tributes paid to ‘superhero’ doctor who died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital

TRIBUTES have been paid to a ‘superhero’ doctor who died at the Royal Berkshire Hospital earlier this week.

Dr Peter Tun was an Associate Specialist in Neurorehabilitation at the Reading-based medical centre for 21 years.

He passed away on Monday in the Craven Road hospital’s intensive care unit.

The 62-year-old was well known across the Neurorehab community nationally and the Royal Berkshire NHS trust said that he was a well-loved member of the team who was committed to his profession.

The trust’s chief executive, Steve McManus, said: “The passing of Peter has sent a wave of grief throughout the entire organisation.

“Tributes have been pouring in from staff who have worked with Peter over the years and he will be sorely missed.

“On behalf of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, we extend our sincere condolences to Peter’s family, friends and colleagues.”

Dr Tun’s two sons added a tribute on behalf of their family.

“Our family is immensely proud of our superhero Dad,” they said.

“He used to say, ‘Treat all your patients like they are your own family’ and this speaks to the type of character that he had.

“To us, he was simply the best human we know and we will miss him every day.”