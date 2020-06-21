Tributes paid to Wokingham schoolteacher who was a victim of Reading terrorist attack

TRIBUTES are being paid to James Furlong, the history teacher from a Wokingham school who was one of three people who died in Reading’s Forbury Gardens yesterday.

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of terrorism following the incident which took place just before 7pm on Saturday, June 20.

Mr Furlong worked at The Holt School, and earlier today co-headteachers Anne Kennedy and Katie Pearce said that he was a “very kind and gentle man”.

They added: “He had a real sense of duty and cared for each and every one of our students.

“He truly inspired everyone he taught through his passion for his subject and his dedication.

“He was determined that our students would develop a critical awareness of global issues and in doing so, become active citizens and have a voice.”

Wokingham Town Mayor, Cllr Tony Lack, said that Mr Furlong would be missed by a lot of people.

“On behalf of everyone at Wokingham Town Council, I would like to express my deepest condolences on the tragic passing of James Furlong following the shocking attacks in Reading yesterday,” he said.

“He was a talented teacher at the Holt School, Wokingham, and his loss will be felt by so many in our town and community.

“Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, colleagues and students at this very sad time.”

The sentiment was echoed by Cllr John Halsall, leader of Wokingham Borough Council, who said: “My thoughts are with the families and friends of the three murdered yesterday evening in a series of senseless stabbings in Reading, Forbury Gardens. It is difficult to find words to console in such a dreadful circumstance. It is impossible to understand the motive for such actions. My thanks go to our vital emergency services.”

And there have been tributes across social media.

Heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends & colleagues of James Furlong, first named victim of the Forbury Garden tragedy. The Holt School has a large, yet close knit extended family of past & present pupils & staff. May all find comfort & support #Wokingham — FairFundingWokingham (@FairFundingWoky) June 21, 2020

Deepest condolences to the families of the victims in yesterday's #Readingstabbing attack. We are particularly saddened to hear one of the victims was a teacher at a local Secondary School here in #Wokingham that some of our pupils move to. Condolences to @TheHoltSchool. pic.twitter.com/RaEnzK7d55 — Waverley Preparatory School and Day Nursery (@WaverleySchool) June 21, 2020

Rest in Peace, Mr Furlong, head of history at the Holy School in Wokingham — Brian Lawton (@mxblawton) June 21, 2020