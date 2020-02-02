Trinity Concert Band celebrate after raising funds for a defibrillator

Recently, a member of another local music group had his life saved by a defibrillator after collapsing during a rehearsal.

That got us thinking about what would happen if someone were taken ill at one of our own rehearsals, or indeed at our concerts. To that end we decided to raise money to purchase our own portable defibrillator.

We saw this as a long-term project and started fundraising with our 2019 Christmas concert raffle – we reached

our target just one month

later.

Money has come in from:

A donation from Earley-based Power of Pilates (£450)

Our clarinettists providing carols at the Twyford and Ruscombe Local History Society’s Christmas social (£50)

One of our flautists doing a sponsored £300km walk throughout January (£253)

Proceeds from our Christmas Concert raffle (£275)

Public donations (£224)

This means we’ve been able to go ahead and purchase our defibrillator, and fund some of its ongoing maintenance costs.

When the device is not travelling with us, it will be housed at our base, Trinity Church in Earley, where it will be available to everyone who uses the church.

Trinity Concert Band up perform up to five formal concerts each year and can be seen at bandstands across the region during the summer months.

Their next concert, will be a spectacular voyage of musical discovery with Space Sensation, jam-packed with space-themed music such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Apollo 13, Fly Me to the Moon, Mars and Jupiter from Holst’s The Planets, Star Trek, Strauss’ opening theme to 2001: A Space Odyssey, E.T. and lots more.

This dazzling event is scheduled for lift-off on Saturday, March 14, at All Saints Church in Wokingham, starting at 7pm .

Tickets available online at www.trinityband.co.uk

