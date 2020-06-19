POSTPONED: Truck n roll! Band to bring uplifting live music to Wokingham’s streets on Saturday

Sadly, the event has been postponed and the decision was made after the original article had gone to press

Wokingham residents are in for a live treat this weekend as a local band will be bringing their music directly to homes across the area.

It’s been two months since The FiLF announced they’d be embarking on a charity truck tour gig across Wokingham.

Now the time has finally come to dust off your dancing shoes as the long awaited performance comes to your doorsteps on Saturday, June 20.

Taking their tunes to the road – literally – for the first time in FiLF history, the spirited foursome are planning to liven up isolation with a “varied and uplifting” set list on Saturday.

In partnership with Hall & Co builders, The FiLF will perform their set on the back of a flatbed truck travelling through many of the main residential areas of Wokingham.

The route includes Bean Oak, Keephatch, Montague Park, Norreys Avenue, Woosehill, Eldridge Park, Starmead Drive, Rances Lane, Seaford Road and of course the town centre.

Ady Dolan, keyboardist and singer in The FiLF said: “The idea is to bring the music to the people, so that they can enjoy it without the need to leave their front gardens.

“Safety is of course our number one priority, both on and off the truck.

“We’ll be socially distanced whilst we are playing and supported by safety support vehicles throughout.”

Driven by Wayne Hall of Hall & Co, the band will be performing throughout the journey, giving people the opportunity to watch from their doorsteps and sing along.

The set list is reported to have guaranteed crowd pleasers and well-known anthems.

Raising funds for the Wokingham Community Response to Covid-19, the band are now over halfway to their target of £1,000.

Mike Rice, guitarist and singer in The FiLF, said: “We have such a brilliantly loyal following. It’s our turn to give something back.

“We’ve been planning our Truck Tour since the moment lockdown began back in March. We can’t wait to get out there and start playing.”

The idea came about when the band were discussing innovative ways to spread joy during such a turbulent time for many.

Joel Molloy, drummer in The FiLF said: “Our aim is to make everyone smile and bring some positivity to the people of Wokingham.

“We’ve got a cracking setlist planned and we want to see as many people as possible dancing outside their houses”.

In the lead up to their unique performance, the group have produced several music videos as snippets of what’s to come, which are available to watch on their social media channels.

Due to lockdown restrictions, the videos were recorded individually and then cleverly layered together to create the final product.

“We’ve had a lot of fun with our music videos but you can’t beat performing live, so we are very excited to bring the tunes to the road,” said bass player Martin Payler.

“We are essentially four mates who love music and want to cheer up the town in what has been a difficult few months.

“We ask that you help us, by supporting our local community COVID-19 response team and their incredible efforts to help those less fortunate during these unprecedented times.”

So keep an eye –or should we say ear – out for the cheeky chappies on Saturday.

Having formed in a back garden in Seaford Road, The FiLF have been playing in pubs and at birthday parties and weddings since 2008.

For more information and updates about the Truck Tour, including when the mobile musicians might be passing by your house visit www.facebook.com/Thefilf/

To donate to The Wokingham Borough Community Response to COVID-19 visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thefilftrucktour2020