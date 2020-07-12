Tune in to Wokingham’s sound of the summer with our Top 10 tunes

IT’S TIME to crank up the jukebox, thanks to our top 10, and it’s all compiled by Chris Hillman from White Star Records.

The Wokingham Love Music soundtrack features songs from bands and artists with some connection to Wokingham’s music scene.

You can listen for FREE via Spotify. There’s a special page set-up at bit.ly/wokinghamlovesmusic

Never The Bride – You’re Not Alone

With there sadly being no gigs at the Wokingham Music Club (WMC) at the moment due to the virus, Chris asked WMC boss Stan Hetherington to pick a few tracks by his favourite bands that have played at the club over the years. Here’s his first and we’ll be including more in weeks to come.

Stan picked this track as he explained that the band were the first act to play at WMC back in April 2012. Stan said: “They have written such great songs but I think my favourite from that first gig was this one as it really showed Nikki Lamborn’s talent as a singer and it always makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up”.

www.neverthebride.com

Selina and the Howlin Dogs – Music Is

A Wokingham Festival favourite, this Reading-based band that describe themselves as rock/funk/rap have recently released a special music video collaboration for this song.

The band explain that “during the lockdown, we wanted to do something to engage with people, keeping busy with something creative as well as having a bit of fun”. So they created the video as a community project to collaborate remotely.

Check it out at www.facebook.com/SelinaandtheHowlinDogs

The Paradox Twin – Planeta

This Reading-based band who have been nominated twice at the prestigious Progressive Music Awards are celebrating the second anniversary of their debut album The Importance of Mr Bedlam on White Star Records – www.theparadoxtwin.com

Spriggan Mist – Magical Ways

This band with their magical blend of rock and folk have played at Wokingham Music Club and the Wokingham Festival on a number of occasions. This track is taken from their album The Portal – www.sprigganmist.com

Reliant – Broken People

This single, recorded at Pyramid Studios in Reading is from a four piece indie band from Wokingham and Reading who have been championed by BBC Berkshire Introducing – www.facebook.com/WeAreReliant

Dennis Siggery & Neil Sadler – Don’t Want Your Tears

Dennis and Neil are a local blues rock duo and this is the opening track from their album Half & Half which was recorded at Wokingham’s No Machine Studios –ericstreetband.com/dennis-solo.html

The Room – Broken

Here’s a local band that has built up a great reputation with their live appearances and album releases, a reputation that has grown following the release of their third album Caught by the Machine. www.theroom.band

That Joe Payne – End of the Tunnel

Following a wonderful appearance headlining the Wokingham Music Club (WMC) Stage at last year’s Wokingham Festival, Joe is due to be visiting us again on November 21 to perform his solo acoustic set as special guest to the legendary band Focus at WMC. – www.thatjoepayne.com

Kepler Ten – Two from the Top

One-off lockdown single created by this three-piece trio of excellent musicians on Wokingham based White Star Records – www.keplerten.com

Green Seagull – Simeon Brown

Single of wonderful psychedelic pop from this

London based band who’s second album Cloud Cover is released on Wokingham based Mega Dodo Records in July – www.facebook.com/greenseagull