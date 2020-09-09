Two Wokingham borough tech companies nominated for Thames Valley awards

CONFETTI cannons are at the ready, because two borough companies could be celebrating later this month.

Creat3D and Volume have been shortlisted for the Thames Valley Tech Awards 2020, which celebrate the best of technology within the area.

Creat3D, a 3D printing company in Winnersh that specialises in manufacturing and engineering, entered the awards for the first time last year. It was shortlisted for Tech SME of the Year.

This year, the organisation is up for two awards: The Emerging Tech Company and Tech SME of the Year.

And global artificial intelligence company Volume is among the finalists for; Innovative Tech Company; Tech Employer of the Year; and Tech SME of the Year.

The event, hosted by Elcot Media and Events, celebrates technology companies from startups to global players.

David Murray, founding and managing director, said: “After an uncertain and difficult few months, it’s been great to read about the successes and innovation that have featured in the award entries from outstanding technology businesses in the Thames Valley.”

The winners of this year’s awards will be announced on Thursday, September 24 at a virtual ceremony hosted by Vernon Kay.

To see the full list of awards and nominees, visit: tvtechawards.co.uk