Twyford campaigner enjoys tea with Theresa May in village café

A CAMPAIGNER from Twyford enjoy a cuppa with a former Prime Minister on Saturday.

And Theresa May didn’t have to read the tea leaves at the end to predict a bright future for Claire Scull – she was full of praise for her Conservative colleague.

“She is the Conservative’s prospective candidate for Twyford in the council election, and she will be an excellent councillor,” Mrs May said.

“She’s already out there working hard listening to residents, taking up their concerns, and she would do that really well as a local councillor and represent Twyford and ensure that the issues that Twyford residents care about are taken up by Wokingham Borough Council.”

The duo met in the cafe of Twyford’s Waitrose branch, much to the surprise of shoppers putting their feet up and enjoying a slice of cake while reading The Wokingham Paper in the popular eatery.

Ms Scull was delighted with the endorsement she has received.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “I’m absolutely thrilled that Theresa is behind what we’re trying to do for Northern Parishes specifically Twyford, a village I’ve grown up in, and I still continue to do so.

“To have Theresa behind us, her support means a lot to me. She’s been the MP for the area for a considerable amount of time – over 25 years. She’s well known, she’s well supported, and she is well-liked because she’s hard-working.

“It means she’s putting her trust and have faith in me to look after our village.”

She continued: “I want to be protecting it, ensuring that we have the right level of considered development, if we have development in the village, which means protecting our green belts and making sure moving forwards, we have the infrastructure and the services we need.

“That specifically means things like the library development that is being planned and to ensure that the infrastructure we have meets the needs of the residents.”

One of her top issues is parking: “We’re working very closely with residents to get their views on what they want to need and how to represent that voice

back into Wokingham Council.”

And she is doing this because she believes in Twyford.

“I’ve been a resident in the village for over 30 years,” Ms Scull said.

“This is my village, but it’s not just my village, it’s everybody’s village who lives in it, and uses it, visits it, commutes to and from it.

“I want to ensure we protect the character of our village and make sure it serves the needs of our residents today, and the community of the future.

“I’m very passionate about protecting our village and making sure it serves everybody.”