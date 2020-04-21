Twyford Comets thank key workers with football video

THE Twyford Comets Football Club has launched a video thanking everyone for helping others in their time of need.

The team uploaded the video on Sunday, April 19 to lift spirits and keep the players moving.

They said: “We will do our part by staying at home, and we will practice for when we are able to once again meet our friends and enjoy our beloved game.

“In the meantime, stay home, stay safe.”

The club was founded in 1972, and usually has 20 teams playing in various local leagues at the weekends — from under 7s to adult football.