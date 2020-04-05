Twyford Singers meet for rehearsals … virtually!

Group uses technology to meet for singing session

Twyford Singers managed to escape the lockdown of their choir practices this week by holding a virtual practice online on Tuesday last week.

Musical director Helen Styles organised the choir’s first ever virtual practice so members could sing some of the music they’ll perform to a real audience in the future.

Helen, who accompanied the practice on the piano, said: “It was good to bring members together for a sing. At the end we had a chat together. The social side of choirs is an important part of them.”

The Singers hope they may be able to hold more virtual practices during the coronavirus epidemic.

The epidemic has meant that the choir has had to cancel its Palm Sunday concert on April 5 at St Mary’s Church, Wargrave.