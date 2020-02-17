Underwater cinema is showing Underwater … for that immersive experience

A CINEMA currently underwater is showing the film Underwater.

The Showcase Cinema at Winnersh has the movie on its schedule on the day that its car park flooded.

Heavy rain caused by Storm Dennis has seen the nearby River Loddon burst its banks, with the water spilling over into most areas of the cinema’s car park, as well as causing havoc for motorists trying to use the nearby roundabout.

The Garden Centre opposite has also been closed all day as the site is completely flooded.

This is the second time that the area has flooded this winter: water from the Loddon was seen over the weekend of December 21.

However, despite the car park being mostly underwater, Underwater is still being screened as the cinema is open as usual.

The Showcase Cinema is screening Underwater

Starring Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr and Jessica Henwick, the 15-rated film tells the story of a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.

The film has a 47% rating from the Rotten Tomatoes website, while veteran film critic Robert Egbert said: “Underwater is the kind of no-nonsense B-movie with an A-list cast that Hollywood used to make more often”.

People have been wading through the car park to ensure they can get into the Showcase cinema Picture: Tony Johnson

Earlier today, a spokesperson for the Showcase Cinema confirmed to The Wokingham Paper that it is still open, despite its car park being underwater.

Visitors are encouraged to travel by foot, or find another method of transport to the venue, as they will not be able to park on arrival.

Traffic is still heavy on the Reading Road leading up to the cinema, as the roundabout is still flooded.