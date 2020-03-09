University of Reading commits to buying ethically sourced electronics

Higher education body spends £3.5 million on equipment for staff and students on its campuses

IN A STEP to improve its ethical footprint, the University of Reading has committed to sourcing its electronic products from sustainable sources by joining a scheme called Electronics Watch.

The independent organisation is dedicated to protecting the rights of workers around the world involved in the supply of electronic items, including mobile phones, computers and printers.

The University says it spends around £3.5 million a year sourcing electronic items for staff and students, and its partnership will help eliminate modern slavery and human trafficking across the global supply chain.

Lisa Jeffries, Director of Procurement at the University of Reading, said: “The University of Reading is committed to responsible procurement, looking at environmental sustainability, ethical sourcing and social value principles.

“The electronics industry is a high-risk sector for modern slavery and poor working conditions. The University has robust procedures already in place to ensure we are working with companies that share our values.

“The affiliation with Electronics Watch will ensure transparency in the global supply chain and support the University’s policy of a zero-tolerance approach to modern slavery and human trafficking.”

And the news was welcomed by the Students’ Union.

President Molli Cleaver said: “Students care about the sustainability of products they use, and value an ethical purchasing approach. They look to their university to set an example, so it is fantastic that the University of Reading is now affiliated with Electronics Watch.

“By embedding sustainability within our procurement processes, we are demonstrating our commitment to tackling issues that are at the heart of the University.”

She added that sustainability was more than planting trees or turning off lights.

“It has made me incredibly proud to be part of the University of Reading and I know students want to belong to a community that cares about making a better world.”

The affiliation with Electronics Watch follows the recent announcement from the University that it is divesting from fossil fuels, as well as the introduction of the sustainably sourced Fairphone and sustainably sourced stationery products.