University of Reading suspends all face-to-face teaching from Wednesday

THE UNIVERSITY of Reading has decided to suspend all face-to-face teaching indefinitely, starting on Wednesday.

In an email sent to all students today, the director of student services Dr Patricia Woodman confirmed that a post-graduate student visiting the campus has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dr Woodman wrote: “The University Executive Board met this morning to consider these local, national and international developments. It agreed that from Wednesday 18 March face-to-face teaching will cease and teaching and assessment will be provided online, other than in some exceptional circumstances where this is not possible.

“We were also advised yesterday, Sunday 15 March, that a visiting postgraduate student has tested positive for COVID-19 after leaving the UK.

“The student had only limited engagements on campus during a short visit and we will be contacting those in direct contact with further information.

“We are also aware that a student in Halls accommodation called an ambulance and was taken to hospital. We have had no confirmation of COVID-19 in this case.

“Naturally these developments will cause concern for our community. However, as I noted on Friday, my best advice is to focus on factual information rather than what is being said on social media or other commentaries.”

Students have been told that they will be updated by their School by the end of tomorrow (Tuesday, March 17) about the changes in relation to their individual studies.

Dr Woodman added: “If you are concerned for any of the reasons outlined above, we understand if you wish to return to your home, whether in the UK or overseas.

“Our primary concern remains the safety and health of our community, in all the uncertainties we are all having to navigate.

“If you decide to leave, you must let us know by completing the online departure form. If you are remaining in Reading and need to self-isolate in Halls under government or medical advice, please complete an online self-isolation form.

“Other facilities like the Library, Study@URS and catering will continue to operate at this time to support those who remain. Halls will also remain open, and your Halls accommodation remains available to you for the rest of the academic year.

“We are actively working on contingency plans for exams. Preparing for hundreds of exams is a huge task under the best circumstances, and there are a number of issues to work through, including impact on professional accreditation.

“We will update you on arrangements for the summer term, including exams, by Monday 23 March. We are doing everything we can to ensure that you are able to progress your studies as expected.

“We are also revising our Extenuating Circumstances Policy to reflect this revised situation. Colleagues across the University are working hard to minimise the impact on your teaching and studies, and you will not be penalised if there is undue impact on your academic performance.”

The University of Reading say they will keep students updated on any major developments and will also update their Essentials FAQs.

Students with questions that are not answered by our online FAQs, are advised to contact coronavirus-students@reading.ac.uk.