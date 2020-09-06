The Wokingham Paper

University of Reading’s Vitaliy is top of the profs

by Charlotte King
Professor Vitaliy Khutoryanskiy,
Professor Vitaliy Khutoryanskiy

AN ACADEMIC at the University of Reading has been named the best PhD supervisor in the UK.

Professor Vitaliy Khutoryanskiy, from the Reading School of Pharmacy, was named PhD Supervisor of the Year in the Postgrad Awards 2020, hosted by postgraduate recruitment specialist FindAUniversity.

He saw off tough competition from colleagues at the University of Oxford among others.

The award recognises academics who go out of their way to give their PhD students the best possible academic experience.

It highlights the work of those who inspire students to be ambitious with their research, giving them the confidence to be bold with their ideas while guiding them through practicalities such as writing papers or the latest research techniques.

Professor Khutoryanskiy said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive this recognition.

“I am grateful to my current and former PhD students, who nominated me.

“Throughout my academic career I was very fortunate to supervise many excellent PhD students and
I am always happy to stay in touch with them for many years after their graduation and offer mentorship and support.”

Alongside his teaching responsibilities, he is also the Programme Director of MSc by Research
in Pharmacy and has a close working relationship with the postgraduate community within
the department.

His research specialisms include the study of polymers for pharmaceutical applications, drug delivery systems and functionalised nanoparticles.

