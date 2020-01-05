Unsung heroes with a heart sought for national award

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is launching its Heart Hero Awards 2020

UNSUNG heroes who have helped save people’s lives are being sought for a national award.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is launching its Heart Hero Awards 2020 and calling for people across the South East of England to get nominating.

The awards recognise the different ways people are helping beat heartbreak from heart and circulatory disease. This could be through fundraising, volunteering or helping patients and their families.

There are three categories: Healthcare Hero, Young Heart Hero and the Inspiration Award.

The Healthcare Hero award will recognise a doctor, nurse, or person working in a healthcare setting who has made a difference to the life of a heart patient or their family.

The Young Heart Hero award will go to someone under the age of 18, who has done something amazing for the BHF and is a source of inspiration to others.

The Inspiration award will recognise a person who inspires others through their determination and dedication, be it fundraising, a physical challenge, or volunteering.

Nominations are open until Saturday, February 29. The winners will be announced at a gala awards dinner that will take place in London in September.

Simon Gillespie, chief executive at the BHF said: “Heart and circulatory diseases affect the lives of millions of people across the UK, often in devastating ways.

“Yet, there are so many ordinary people who, when confronted with that challenge, are doing extraordinary things.

“The BHF’s Heart Hero Awards recognise and celebrate the efforts of those who are working selflessly to make life better for other people.

“If you know someone who is making a difference then please put them forward for an award so that their contribution can be recognised.”

For more details, or to nominate, log on to www.bhf.org.uk/what-we-do/in-your-area/heart-hero-awards