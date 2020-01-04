Upcycled trophies leave winners bowled over with the results

Trophies reused to save them from being sent to landfill =

A BOROUGH RESIDENT is creating new from old by up-cycling sports trophies.

David Horton, treasurer of a local tenpin bowling league, is creating new trophies out of old ones — donated by other senior tenpin bowlers — that are no longer cherished and stored in cupboards, lofts or even sheds and garages.

So far, he has upcycled 45 trophies and awards donated by members.

“We live in a world where people just throw things away,” said Mr Horton. “But with a bit of love, care and attention these trophies are as good as new.

“The bits that are scratched and tarnished I replace. Despite having to buy new engraved labels, this has saved our club over £250.”

Understanding that lots of people keep old trophies in the back of a cupboard, Mr Horton decided to make use of them.

“Older trophies are much better quality, and made of nicer material instead of the fake bronze stuff on modern awards,” he added.

“The oldest trophy we had donated was from 1969. It used to belong to a young motorcyclist in the army. Actually, I repaired and gave that one back to him — he was ecstatic and his grandchildren love it.

“Since I’ve started up-cycling trophies, I just keep being given more and more.

“I have already acquired enough extra trophies to provide for almost all of next year’s winners.”

Mr Horton also received a range of darts and pool trophies — for which he is looking for a use.

His bowling league practice on Wednesday mornings at Hollywood Bowl, in Skimped Hill Lane, Bracknell. Currently, they have 12 teams and always welcome new members.