Update: Motorcycle and pushchair collision at London Road

SOUTH Central Ambulance Service have confirmed that they were called out to London Road at 8.40am this morning following a traffic collision.

The collision was involving a young motorcyclist and a pushchair.

Hampshire Air Ambulance, and one land ambulance arrived at the scene.

Staff at South Central Ambulance Service confirmed that one young male was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Wokingham.Today understands that the baby was not harmed.

The young man has been transferred to Royal Berkshire Hospital via land ambulance.