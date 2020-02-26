Update: Motorcycle and pushchair collision at London Road

SOUTH Central Ambulance Service have confirmed that they were called out to London Road at 8.40am this morning following a traffic collision.
The collision was involving a young motorcyclist and a pushchair.
Hampshire Air Ambulance, and one land ambulance arrived at the scene.
Staff at South Central Ambulance Service confirmed that one young male was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.
Wokingham.Today understands that the baby was not harmed.
The young man has been transferred to Royal Berkshire Hospital via land ambulance.
