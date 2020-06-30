Vail Williams welcomes Rob as new manager

A property agent which provides services to the borough has announced the appointment of its new regional facilities manager.

Rob Pabst has signed for Vail Williams LLP’s asset management team based at Thames Valley Park in Earley.

He joins from real estates company CBRE where he spent 13 years managing property portfolios in the mobile telecommunications, automotive and property sectors.

Alexandra Finlayson, Vail Williams lead property asset management partner, said: “We are pleased to welcome Rob to the team as we continue to grow our asset management portfolios across the UK.

“Now, more than ever, our landlords and investor clients need our asset management support and Rob’s arrival will certainly strengthen our ability to do so north of the Thames Valley region.”

With 22 years of experience in facilities management behind him, Rob will be responsible for a portfolio of multi-let, mixed use, commercial properties managed by Vail Williams around the M4 and M40 corridors, including in Reading and Bristol, as well as Birmingham.

Although beginning his job remotely due to the pandemic, Mr Pabst is keen to get stuck into his role. He said: “Building strong relationships with the tenants of a building that we manage for a client is absolutely vital.

“It enables us to understand occupier needs and work with landlords to deliver on these, whilst maintaining a healthy landlord/tenant relationship which works for both parties.

“I’m excited to be joining Vail Williams and have enjoyed getting to grips with my new role.”