UPDATED: Vandals target trees and plants in Wokingham town centre parks

VANDALS have struck in Wokingham town centre overnight, damaging two local beauty spots.

The new Elms Field development has been targeted by the yobs, who tore up plants and uprooted trees.

Their trail of destruction took place on Saturday, August 1 into Sunday, August 2, and the trees and plants, plus soil, was left lying in the pathway that links the Nuffield gym with the new Everyman cinema.

A second attack took place in Howard Palmer Gardens, off Denton Road.

Again, trees have been uprooted and a wooden gate has been smashed in.

The uprooted trees have been removed to keep them safe before they can be repotted.

The damaged gate in Howard Palmer Gardens



One of the uprooted trees in Howard Palmer Gardens

Another damaged tree in Howard Palmer Gardens

Wokingham.Today understands that police and councils have been informed.

Cllr Imogen Shepherd-Dubey said: “We are shocked and disgusted about the mindless vandalism that has happened in our town overnight. We want people to enjoy our parks and public spaces, but anyone who wants to damage them like this and to try to spoil them for everyone,needs to be stopped.

“We have operational CCTV in Elms Field and across the town centre, but it is still vital that anyone who saw or knows anything about these events, reports it to the police.”

It is hoped that the vandals will have been picked up on CCTV.

A number of cameras have been installed across the town centre after the Christmas tree in Market Place was attacked over two different festive periods.