Vandals wrecking hospital's car park are 'putting lives at risk'

Royal Berkshire Hospital chief executive issues warning after barriers damaged – staff are struggling to get parking spaces as a result

VANDALS who have been wrecking the Royal Berkshire Hospital’s car park are putting lives at risk.

That’s the stark warning from the Reading medical centre’s chief executive, Steve McManus.

He is vowing to do everything possible to catch the culprits and take stiff action against them.

And he added that the vandals, who have demolished the entry barrier into the car park, have caused difficulties for doctors and nurses who are struggling to find park on site. This, he added, prevents surgeries and clinics from running smoothly.

Mr McManus said: “Royal Berkshire Hospital security teams are working with Thames Valley Police to investigate a series of vandalism incidents in the hospital car park and we will be pursuing these through the courts if necessary.

“Vandals who damage car parking facilities could be putting lives at risk. And the people who are abusing the car parking facility by using it when the barrier has been vandalised, are also having a major impact on the working of the hospital.

“Essential medical staff are arriving for work and unable to find parking spaces, and patients are suffering very lengthy delays to appointments – often for very serious illnesses like cancer treatment and dialysis.

“All this has a major knock-on effect on the efficient day-to-day running of the hospital and seriously impedes the work we’re doing to help patients and their families.

“We have CCTV in operation around the car park and security teams patrol it throughout the day and night.

“We’d encourage anyone visiting the site who witnesses any acts of vandalism to report these to our security teams and we will liaise with the police to take the necessary action.”

