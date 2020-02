THE WOKINGHAM vegan market — which was planned for this Sunday — will be postponed until next month due to concerns over weather conditions.

Organisers, Sparkle Vegan Events say that: “Wokingham Town Council have made the difficult decision due to the expected arrival of Storm Ciara this Sunday.

“The high wind speeds mean that it wouldn’t be safe to proceed with the market”

The market will return as usual on Sunday, March 8 from 10am until 2pm.