Vegan market to continue in Woodley town centre for at least another six month

WOODLEY town centre will be bustling for a bit longer because the town’s vegan market has been extended for another six months.

Sarah Zeneli, founder of Sparkle Vegan Events who run the market, told Wokingham.Today: “I’m really happy that Woodley town centre is happy for us to carry on with the vegan market.

“Our stall holders are very keen too,” she added. “I think it’s a great opportunity to continue showing what they’ve made and what they have on offer, and gives people a chance to support local businesses.”

Sparkle Vegan Events has been running its Woodley vegan market since March earlier this year, but had to postpone a number of bookings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s vegan markets have now been back up and running since June with social distancing measures in place.

“As time goes on and more people come to the markets, they see that it’s a really safe environment and they gain the confidence to keep coming back again and again,” Ms Zeneli said.

Sparkle Vegan Events is hosting its next market in Woodley on Sunday, September 20.

For more information visit: www.sparkleveganevents.com