Vegan market to return this Sunday

Fudge, cakes and pastries are just some of the treats you can enjoy this Sunday, July 12 as Wokingham’s vegan market makes a much welcomed return.

The monthly event will take place in Wokingham town centre after three months of closure due to the pandemic.

There will be 18 stalls offering hot food, drinks and treats, as well as plants and eco-friendly homeware.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s re-opening, event manager Sarah Zeneli said: “We’re really excited to be back this Sunday.

“There’s been such a great response on social media since we announced we are returning and we can’t wait to see all of our customers and traders again.”

“It’s a shame that we’ve had to close for this amount of time but we’re looking forward to getting back to normal, with some social distancing changes in place.”

“To ensure all of our customers are safe we have installed hand sanitising stations, tweaked the stall layout and introduced contactless payment.

“We will also have staff monitoring the changes throughout the market and posters reminding visitors to social distance.”

And the event has already had a trial run at its popular Woodley location which it visited on Sunday, June 21.

Ms Zeneli said: “Our Woodley market was really popular and shoppers were so pleased to be back and shopping in the open.”

Traders at Sunday’s market will include familiar names such as Maya’s Refillables, Boba’s Plants and Waney Edge Woodcraft.

Customers can also expect to see new stalls run by face mask brand Hartlam and Italian patisserie Vegan Sweet Tooth London among others.

The event will run in Market Place from 10am to 2pm. Entry is free.