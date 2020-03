THE MONTHLY vegan food market will return to Wokingham town centre on Sunday, March 8, after last month’s event was cancelled due to storm Ciara.

There will be a range of stalls offering food, treats and cakes. There will also be stalls offering skincare products, eco-friendly gifts and other items.

Organisers Sparkle Events will also include some live music and children’s entertainment.

It runs in Market Place from 10am to 2pm. Entry is free.