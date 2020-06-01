Vegans can enjoy new food box delivered to their door

A NEW food box scheme has been launched by a Woosehill-based supermarket to ensure vegans can stock up on store cupboard staples.

Morrisons says its Vegan Essentials Food Box is particularly helpful for those who are vulnerable or self-isolating but are available for anyone to purchase.

The box will feed two people for a week, weighs just under 15kg and contains 23 different items such as lentils, jackfruit, couscous, meat-free sausages, meat-free mince, dairy-free cheese and almond milk, as well as a mix of fresh fruit and vegetables.

It costs £35, including next-day doorstep delivery.

Morrisons says that the ingredients could make recipes such as vegan pasta bolognese, rainbow salad bowls, soups, vegan sausage sandwiches or granola.

Tessa Callaghan, head of bood boxes at the supermarket, said: “Many of our vegan customers have got in touch to ask whether we could create a food box for them. We’ve sourced some of the best vegan food for this food box as we continue to play our full part in feeding the nation during these unprecedented times.”

The company offers a number of different food boxes including a Gluten-Free Food Box, and British Farmers Food Box.

For more information, visit www.morrisons.com/food-boxes/

A typical Morrisons Vegan Essentials Box: