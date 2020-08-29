Veljko Paunovic appointed as new Reading FC manager

Veljko Paunovic has been appointed as the new Reading FC manager while former boss Mark Bowen is expected to return to his role as sporting director.

The Serbian boss has become the latest Royals boss with prominent changes being made around the club just two weeks prior to the 2020/21 Championship season.

The managerial change has come about with a re-shuffle at board level after chief exectuvie Nigel Howe was moved to vice president while Reading owner Mr Dai appointed Mr Dayong Pang as the new CEO.

Bowen held the position as first-team manager since October 2019 after he took over from Jose Gomes having originally joined the club as sporting director.

It is yet to be confirmed by the club whether Bowen will take up the role as sporting director.

Serbian manager and former professional player Paunovic began his managerial career in 2012 when he took over the Serbian U18’s team. He has since gone onto to manage Serbian U19’s and Serbia U20’s. He won the FIFA U20 World Cup with Serbia in 2015.

His most recent managerial job saw him take charge of Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire where he was manager from 2015-2019. He led the team to the play-offs in 2017 for the clubs first time since 2012 before the two eventually parted ways in November 2019.

Owner Mr Dai Yongge said, “With vast experience of top flight football as both a player and a coach across Europe and in the United States, and with proven pedigree of successfully working with young up-and-coming footballers on both the domestic and international scene, I am confident Veljko can help take this club forward.

“This has been a process and this appointment has been made only after long, careful consideration. After meeting with him, we found Veljko to be an exceptional candidate who impressed us immediately. I am sure he is the right man for Reading Football Club. I’m delighted he has agreed to sign as our new manager.”