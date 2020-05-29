The Wokingham Paper

Village trail spreads a little half-term happiness

by Phil Creighton0

RESIDENTS in Crowthorne have been spreading a little happiness this week, thanks to a new fun trail.

Taking place across the village, there are more than 25 stops to visit on a socially distanced walk.

Similar to the Scarecrow Trail, but on a slightly smaller scale, the event sees homes place a fun tableau in the front gardens for visitors to enjoy.

Participants have been asked to create a display based on what makes them happy, in a bid to make other people happy.

There is a special fairy trail in The Brackens and, in Ellis Road, there’s a chance to bring a decorated pebble to add to the display.

And the fronot gardens of Crowthorne Methodist Church in Dukes Ride have been given a happiness makeover.

Unlike the regular trails, coronavirus means that the event is different, so there are no printed mapsor prizes.

The event runs throughout this week’s half-term.

An organiser from the Trail said: “The Crowthorne Trails team have organised a free trail to cheer Crowthorne families during the lock-down.

“The theme is happiness and we have 25 displays confirmed so far but this number is increasing.

“The addresses of the displays are on our Facebook page.”

For more details, search Facebook for Crowthorne Trails.

