The Wokingham Paper

Village’s regatta cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

by Phil Creighton0
Sailing
The Wargrave and Shiplake regatta has been cancelled for 2020 Picture: didier aires from Pixabay

THE annual Wargrave and Shiplake regatta is another victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which had been due to take place on Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8, has been cancelled following Government guidelines that mass gatherings will not be allowed until the autumn at the earliest.

Organisers said that British Rowing is not allowing competition until the end of July, and it is thought it may be extended. And they also cannot guarantee that social distancing could be maintained.

A statement on its website said: “The need to prioritise the health and safety of our subscribers, competitors, spectators, staff, contractors, suppliers and volunteers has been our primary concern.

“We remain keenly aware of wider public health implications and our responsibility to support society’s efforts to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

“Accordingly, our rafts, our boats and our best intentions will be given an extended rest until the summer of 2021 when we will be back in full force.”

It has launched a 150th anniversary club draw, with 25% of funds distributed as prizes and the remainder going towards the costs of staging the event.

And there is also welcoming new supporters, who can see their subscriptions enhanced by gift aid.

The 2021 event is due to take place on Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Public call to say thank you on centenary of First World War’s end

Phil Creighton

WIN! A pair of Championship tickets to Reading FC v Rotherham courtesy of Carabao Energy Drink

Phil Creighton

Wokingham Flight Lieutenant celebrated with award

Jess Warren

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.