Village’s regatta cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

THE annual Wargrave and Shiplake regatta is another victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which had been due to take place on Friday, August 7 and Saturday, August 8, has been cancelled following Government guidelines that mass gatherings will not be allowed until the autumn at the earliest.

Organisers said that British Rowing is not allowing competition until the end of July, and it is thought it may be extended. And they also cannot guarantee that social distancing could be maintained.

A statement on its website said: “The need to prioritise the health and safety of our subscribers, competitors, spectators, staff, contractors, suppliers and volunteers has been our primary concern.

“We remain keenly aware of wider public health implications and our responsibility to support society’s efforts to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

“Accordingly, our rafts, our boats and our best intentions will be given an extended rest until the summer of 2021 when we will be back in full force.”

It has launched a 150th anniversary club draw, with 25% of funds distributed as prizes and the remainder going towards the costs of staging the event.

And there is also welcoming new supporters, who can see their subscriptions enhanced by gift aid.

The 2021 event is due to take place on Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7.