Virtual award presentations for Wokingham Horticultural Society spring show

AS ONE of her last mayoral duties, on Saturday, May 2, Wokingham town mayor, Cllr Lynn Forbes virtually presented certificates to members of Wokingham Horticultural Association on completion of their Virtual Spring Show.

The show ran over four weeks from Saturday, March 18 – the date of the cancelled Spring Show.

And Cllr Forbes said she was very impressed by the technical expertise in setting up the show at very short notice, and congratulated the virtual show committee.

Congratulations went to Sally Ballard who entered each week and was voted top in 13 classes overall.

And Rachael Norwood was the runner up, winning three classes in the handicraft section in week four.

The Frewin family were all round winners. Graham’s bird in flight photo was spectacular, Denise proved herself an ace photographer with three flower photos taken in her garden and got most votes for her colouring in for two of the four weeks.

And eight-year-old Josh in year 4 at Winnersh primary school came out tops in the Young Exhibitors’ section with his rainbow drawing, the chocolate brownies he made, his design for a honeypot label, and a sailing ship.

The Hibbs household also did well, with Mike getting most votes in two classes, beating his wife Lynne and daughter Jane who each won one class.