Virtual meeting brings Wokingham business leaders, charities and council representatives together

by John Wakefield0
Wokingham Positive Difference

Networking group Wokingham Positive Difference proved their worth this week by continuing to bring together local business leaders, government representatives and charities.

Instead of its regular monthly face-to-face event, the group embraced technology by utilising video conferencing. Representatives from all three sectors came together to support each other and share information and expertise.

Graeme Hobbs from Hobbs Granger Roitt LLP, chaired the meeting, held on Friday, April 3, and introduced three key speakers:

Jon Yates, Chief Operating Officer of Berkshire Community Foundation, who highlighted current areas of need in the charity sector and promoted the newly launched Vital for Berkshire – Coronavirus Appeal. 

Ray Best, director of Wills, Tax and Trusts, who talked about how individuals might recover from the financial impacts of the virus currently affecting investment and pensions prospects, emphasising the need for planning and sensible action.    

And Wokingham Borough Council’s Gary Cranford updated the meeting with the help available to local people.

Other attendees from the insurance, HR and IT fields were also able to share views on how to tackle the many challenges faced by the audience.

Wokingham Positive Difference will continue to run a fortnightly series of virtual events throughout the crisis, with the next due on Friday, April 17. The topic will be cashflow.

To take part, or to learn more about Wokingham Positive Difference, email wokinghampositivedifference@gmail.com

