Virtual vinyl: Norden Farm to celebrate 70s one-hit wonders with on-line show

RECORDS will be spinning again at a Maidenhead arts centre, as it plans its first live online event.

The Vinyl Frontier is a popular monthly celebration of music, usually held at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts. But its March and April shows have been cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown.

But to keep the good times coming, it is holding an online Zoom session on Tuesday, May 5.

Called One Hit Wonders of the 1970s, it will play some well-known songs from that decade the brought us disco.

In the 1970s there were 10 records that reached Number 1 by artists that had no other chart success ever. Host Jeff Lloyd will play all 10 of the tracks on vinyl and deliver a fun, fact-filled journey back into a time when music was cheesy, trousers were flared and hair was big. Some songs are instantly recognisable, others less so.

There’s novelty, reggae, country and a cowboy trying to sing among them.

Between the songs, there will be trivia and chat, all live from the Courtyard stage at Norden Farm.

He’ll be supported by Norden Farm’s Technical Manager Matt Biss.

“So many people have asked if I’m doing a live stream of a Vinyl Frontier that it’s wonderful to be able to, not only for fans of my show but for everyone who loves Norden Farm,” Jeff explains.

“Some want to perform on The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury but I’ve always wanted to be on the stage of the Courtyard Theatre at Norden Farm and now I get the chance,

“It will seem slightly strange not having 100 people laugh at my usual shambolic IT skills but I’ll know that there’ll be plenty of people round the country, and maybe round the globe, having a giggle at my expense instead.”

And the event is putting a smile on the face of staff at Norden Farm, which has been mothballed since the lockdown began.

Jane Corry, Norden Farm’s Chief Executive and Artistic Director, says: “We are so very excited to present our very first live gig, coming from a firm Norden Farm favourite, the irrepressible Jeff Lloyd.

“Jeff’s legendary Vinyl Frontier nights have always been highly sociable affairs and so couldn’t be more perfect to launch our new digital programme to help us through this enforced isolation.

“Of course, the safety of Jeff and our technical manager, Matt in putting this show together is absolutely paramount and we are working out clear and separate routes to get into and out of the theatre to make sure they are well distanced from each other.”

The show starts at 8pm and tickets cost £5 per household.

Attendees will be able to log in to the show via a tablet, laptop or smartphone using an emailed link.

For more details, call the Box Office on 01628 788997 or online at https://norden.farm/events/the-vinyl-frontier-one-hit-wonders-of-the-70s-online

