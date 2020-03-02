Visit from cyber men help Wokingham businesses smarten up their IT security

A WARNING to businesses to take cyber security seriously was shared at a networking group meeting last week.

On Friday, February 21, members of Wokingham Positive Difference heard from Nouveau, which has managed IT services for its clients for more than 25 years.

Based on Fishponds Road, Wokingham, the company helps other businesses adapt to the cloud, develops bespoke software and offers infrastructure.

At last week’s breakfast meeting, held in Wokingham Town Hall, Steve Cox and George Balaam gave a talk entitled Cyber Security – Be Prepared.

George said: “We were delighted to be invited to attend Wokingham Positive Difference as guest speakers.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to get involved with local businesses to help them understand the types of cyber-security issues that organisations like them are facing on a day to day basis.

“As cyber security experts, it was great to also gain a perspective of how organisations in our local community are approaching their individual cyber security journeys.

“Getting involved with the local community is something that is important to Nouveau having relocated here a few years ago.”

Nouveau is in the process of starting a Cyber Security Meet Up Group in Wokingham for

businesses in the local area to come together and share their individual concerns, success stories and more.

For more details, log on to nouveau.co.uk or call 0118 969 9290.