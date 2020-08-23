VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: As schools prepare to re-open, it’s time to trust our brilliant teachers

WE ARE just two weeks away from schools returning, assuming there are no local lockdowns.

For pupils and parents never has the phrases back to school been so welcomed.

Lessons have been on hold since March for the majority of pupils. Handwriting sessions lost. Double algebra unsolved. No burnt cookies in food technology. And little chance of saying “je ne comprends pas” in French.

The complete shambles of A-level grades shows just how important being in the classroom is. That sense of normality, the boredom of double geography and the lack of thrilling assemblies is needed.

Pupils need that sense of normality in their lives. The routine, the teachers they love to hate and the life lessons they’ll learn from their peers.

We understand some parents aren’t happy about their children returning to school – the uncertain nature of the virus means we don’t know when or where it will strike. But we cannot live in paralysis forever.

It is important that schools reopen next month and we have every confidence that the borough’s children’s services, the headteachers, the caretakers, the teachers and the support staff will all be doing all they can to keep children as safe as possible.

We trust the teachers and hope you do too.