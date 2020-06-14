VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Black Lives Matter – there is no question that they do

THE big issue of the week is the Black Lives Matter.

There can be no question that they do.

Most of us have been appalled at the death of George Floyd in a moment of misjudgement by police officers. That it is not an isolated case is what shames us all.

It is not unique to the United States, it is a stain on us here.

And that some people have been angry at the protests that have followed is equally concerning.

All live matter some quarters say. Yes, they do, but that ignores what is being said by the protesters.

That statue in Bristol should have stayed put, some say. Well, people have been trying to remove it for years and failing. It is good that it is gone.

And the protesters will lead to a second wave of the coronavirus. Yes, it quite possibly will. But we need to ask ourselves why did so many take to the streets

at a time of a global emergency to show how they felt?

This is not a party political issue. This is not a cause or a campaign. It’s not just about one man. It’s about ensuring that the inequality and discrimination that black people face is ended, once and for all.

We all have a duty to do better. We have to ensure that this is a watershed moment in world history that will never be erased.

We have to lead by example and we have to set any prejudices we have aside.

#BlackLivesMatter