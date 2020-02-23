VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Bring on the Hollywood sparkle for Wokingham borough

WE ARE delighted to report that Blackhall Studios wants to invest in Wokingham borough.

For years, as Pinewood Studios, they have produced some of the biggest films going.

And now we can look forward to new movies being made here on our doorsteps.

Hollywood has a long history of investing in the UK when it comes to making movies. Some of our crews are the best in the business – Derek Meddings is not a name many of you will be familiar with, but you will have seen his model work in James Bond films, for instance.

There is no two ways about it, Blackhall Studios plans to open a 20 new sound stages is exciting.

It also comes at an exciting time for the way in which we consume media. In just a few short years, we’ve gone from renting Betamax and Phillips 2000 (remember them?) Tapes from the video shop to streaming films, television shows and podcasts straight to our mobile devices.

With new streaming services launching, all with money to spend, the film industry needs the space.

Shinfield, with its easy access to the M4, is the perfect place for this revolution to happen.

We’re looking forward to reporting on the movies being made there.

In the meantime, where’s our autograph book gone?