VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Covid-19 won’t stop us from celebrating events that make us proud

SATURDAY, July 11, saw a socially-distanced Pride gathering in Market Place. It wasn’t the plan.

And sadly, November’s Winter Carnival has been axed.

The reason? Like much of this year’s calendar, they are unsafe to be held due to the risk of spreading coronavirus (make sure you wear your mask).

But we are inventive people. We don’t like staying on the sidelines, wondering why our fun cannot continue despite the wretched virus.

So we have found alternative ways for these events to happen.

Pride used social media to start a collective gathering and asked shops and businsses to fly the flag.

It was a success, given the limitations of the event and the organising team should be congratulated for their efforts.

And the committee behind our hugely popular Winter Carnival have wisely made the decision now to allow for people to make preparations.

Their idea for a virtual carnival is the best that can be hoped for at this time.

We are looking forward to playing our part in sharing news of the various local groups, good causes and charities that rely on the Winter Carnival for a funding boost.

This year is not one that any of us wish to remember. The virus is impacting on every aspect of our lives and the full pain has yet to be felt.

We look forward to happy events such as Pride and the Winter Carnival to spread cheer. Even in adversity, they still can.

Community spirit triumphs again over the fear.