VOICE OF WOKINGHAM: Foolish to suggest ending lockdown now

SIR JOHN REDWOOD has argued, on his blog, that the lockdown should be ended urgently.

He argues that the longer we stay closed, the harder it will be to recover.

“It is time to start to get the UK back to work, whilst protecting the vulnerable and reducing the risks of catching the disease for the rest of us in sensible ways,” he says.

We have to disagree.

The World Health Organisation has pointed out that ending lockdown too early would make it more likely that there would be a second, just as deadly, wave of Covid-19 infections. Until the vaccine is found, or we have a system of mass testing and tracking we will be stuck in this never-ending cycle of infection, die down, infection and die down.

It is telling too that our neighbours in France are keeping their doors shut until at least May 11. It might seem like an age away, but it is the right path.

The current support plans from the chancellor might miss out some groups, but they cover most sections of the country.

As a result, we should be able to bounce back – no doubt the hospitality industry will be the first to benefit as the nation rushes to the pub again.

But any early ending, no matter how tempting, is a foolish notion. Sir John, we think you have this wrong.